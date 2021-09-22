KC man charged with murder in Monday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Kansas City man with second degree murder in a Monday night shooting.

Paul Johnson, 56, also faces second degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police were called to the 300 block of Lawn Avenue on Monday on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Annamarie Becchina, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was also at the scene and told police the shooting was an accident stemming from an argument with another unnamed man.

Johnson grabbed a shotgun from the garage and started poking the man and fired the weapon striking both the man and Becchina.

Bond has been set at $250,000 cash.