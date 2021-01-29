KC man charged with murder, robbery after DNA linked to 2019 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting and robbery of a man as he walked home from his bus stop a little more than a year ago, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Douglas Griffin, of Kansas City, is charged on January 29, 2021 with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

On Nov. 12, 2019, police responded to 56th Street and Park Avenue. Officers found a 46-year-old man in the street. He had been shot.

Police also found spent bullet casings near the man and noticed that his wallet was on the ground. His back pocket was turned inside out.

The victim was identified as David Como.

Surveillance footage from the KCATA bus showed Como get off the bus just after midnight and walk toward the direction of the shooting. Gunshots were heard minutes later.

Crime scene investigators swabbed his pockets for DNA, which was matched in 2020 to Griffin. He was already in custody for another crime.

Griffin admitted that he reached into Como’s pocket, according to court documents. He said he was involved in the robbery, but he claimed someone else shot Como.

Griffin is being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 cash bond.