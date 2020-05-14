KC man charged with murdering woman who had a restraining order against him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man already facing domestic violence charges has now been charged with murdering a woman who had a restraining order against him.

Michael Garrett has been charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

The 32-year-old is charged in the deadly shooting of Sandrina Khan at a Kansas City home in August 2019.

Court records say Kansas City police were called to the home near 52nd Street and Sycamore Avenue

When they arrived, they found Khan on the front stoop suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials took Khan to the hospital where she died.

At the scene, witnesses told police there was a child inside the home, and officers secured the infant.

The front door glass had been shattered, and witnesses told police Khan and a man had been arguing.

Court documents say when Khan turned to go inside, the witnesses said they heard gunshots. They described the man and vehicle he arrived and left in

Khan’s mother told police her daughter had a full protection order against Garrett and she had recently seen him driving the same car the witnesses saw.

The victim’s mother said the two had previously argued because Garrett wanted to see his son and allegedly told Khan she was “next” when she wouldn’t let him see the baby.

Court documents also show several text messages between the two, including one just one day before the shooting where Garrett allegedly said, “I’ll kill both y’all!”

Police said there were multiple domestic violence incidents between Khan and Garrett, some reported to police but not all. Garrett also has two active domestic violence cases against him, police said.

He was taken into custody Wednesday. Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.