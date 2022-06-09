KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with robbing and kidnapping another man after the two met through Grindr.

Kansas City police responded to the Loew’s Hotel near 15th and Wyandotte Avenue on Feb. 11, 2022.

According to a probable cause statement, officers contacted a victim who said a man, later identified as 22-year-old Irakoze Jackson, tied him up and held him at gunpoint in a room at the Loew’s Hotel for five hours.

The victim told officers he was in town for business when he and Jackson started texting through Grindr. The victim told officers he invited Jackson to his hotel room.

The court documents show that at some point after Jackson arrived at the victim’s hotel room, he allegedly pulled a gun. The victim said Jackson forced him to remove his clothes and then tied him up with iPhone and iPad charging cables.

Jackson is also accused of stealing the victim’s credit cards and cell phone before forcing the victim to log into his iPad and transfer money into various Venmo and Cashapp accounts.

According to court documents, Jackson called several people to help kidnap the victim.

Jackson is accused of holding the victim at gunpoint as they walked through the hotel. When they reached the hotel lobby, the victim ran toward the front desk screaming for help. Jackson and his two associates walked out of the hotel according to the probable cause statement.

Several weeks later, officers stopped a car and found six credit cards inside that belonged to the victim. They then arrested Jackson.

The victim later identified Jackson as the man who held him at gunpoint in a photo lineup.

Jackson made his first appearance in court Monday. A judge ordered Jackson undergo a mental examination.

He will be back in court next week for a bond reduction hearing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.