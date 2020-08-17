KC man charged with shooting and killing wife in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in Independence.

Larnell McDonald, 63, is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, on Sunday Independence police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2600 block of S. Arlington Avenue.

When police were headed to the scene, dispatchers advised them that Kimah McDonald texted her brother telling him that her husband, Larnell McDonald was threatening her and that he needed to contact police.

When police arrived, they heard a single gunshot that sounded like it came from behind the residence.

When setting up a perimeter, dispatch advised officers that Larnell McDonald had called 911. Officers then gave him verbal commands to exit the house.

McDonald was taken into custody peacefully, and when officers asked him if anyone else was inside the house, he said that a woman was inside the house and that the gun accidentally went off.

When officers asked if his wife was okay, he responded, “No.”

When investigators searched the residence, they found Kimah McDonald shot to death in an upstairs bedroom.

The victim’s brother told police that Kimah and the defendant had talked about separating.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.