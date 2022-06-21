KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury convicted a Kansas City man of armed robbery after investigators recovered his DNA from gun parts at the scene.

Prosecutors argued 30-year-old Justin Davis and another person robbed a Church’s Chicken on Blue Ridge Boulevard in December 2013.

Court documents show witnesses and employees told investigators two men walked into the business and pulled guns. The men demanded money. Witnesses later told police that one of the suspect’s guns malfunctioned after he fired it. The malfunction caused the gun to fall apart.

The men ran away from the restaurant after getting money from the cash drawer, according to court documents.

Crime scene personnel processed evidence and found Davis’ DNA on gun parts he left behind at the robbery scene.

Davis will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a minimum of five years in prison, but could also be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

