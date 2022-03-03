KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County man was convicted of killing the mother of his three children.

Damon Kerr, 46, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Donna McKeown.

Police were called to College Avenue and Indiana Avenue on Nov. 25, 2018. Officers found McKeown in the front seat of a Dodge Avenger. She had been shot in the neck and later died at a hospital.

According to court documents from 2019, Kerr told police he had gone out to the car and talked to McKeown. He claimed he walked back inside and then heard a gunshot.

Kerr denied shooting McKeown even after he was told there was no evidence she shot herself in the car.

A judge will sentence Kerr on May 6.

