KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has died after a four-vehicle crash that occurred on April 5th near East 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Geroge Raymond.

That evening around 5:45 p.m., a silver Smart car was traveling east on 43rd Street when the driver made a left turn, failing to yield to other traffic.

Raymond was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. He was pronounced dead late Saturday night from injuries related to the crash.

Two other drivers involved in the wreck said they would seek medical treatment.

The fourth driver involved in the crash did not report any injuries.

