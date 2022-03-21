KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When resident Brian Hand searches for the verified Facebook page for Mayor Quinton Lucas, he can’t access it.

“It was done after posting criticism of having a children’s play area next to a homeless encampment at the end of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Hand said.

He can access the Mayor Quinton D. Lucas Facebook page, but that only has 251 followers. The one he says he’s been blocked from has 54,000.

“I’ve pointed out over time how he blocks constituents,” Hand said. “That’s been a big issue over time. I know a lot of people who’ve been blocked by him, so I’ve brought that up, and instead of engaging me on these issues, he would hide my comments where you couldn’t see them.”

Attorney Bernie Rhodes from Lathrop GPM says Hand has a great case.

“Mayor Q is called Mayor Q for a reason. He’s the mayor,” Rhodes said Monday. “As the mayor, he’s a public official, and therefore he’s bound by the First Amendment.”

Rhodes said that means no government censorship is allowed. He says Facebook is no different than a public park.

“If you stand up in a public park, strip naked and start yelling profanities, you can be arrested for disturbing the peace,” Rhodes continued.

“If Brian is dropping F Bombs, making misogynistic comments, making racist comments, he can be excluded, not because of what he’s saying, but because of how he’s saying it.”

“Never, not once,” Rhodes told us when asked if he’s ever used any profanity or racist language.

FOX4 reached out to the mayor’s office Monday, which issued the following statement:

“A recent Missouri federal appeals court decision held that individuals are not entitled to unfettered bullying, harassment, and purveying of false information on social media accounts. On any given post, one can see a number of negative comments dissenting from viewpoints expressed by the mayor. Individuals who resort to harassment and insults of others within the comments, however, may lose their ability to continue their sustained bullying and invective toward others.”

The Missouri Ethics Commission, who Hand filed the complaint with, has until April to investigate.