OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of killing a woman he was accused of stalking and faces life in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

On Tuesday, a Johnson County jury found Clyde James Barnes Jr., 44, guilty of first-degree murder and other counts in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica Smith in her Olathe home.

Barnes was also found guilty of aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order.

Olathe police who were responding to a burglary call at Smith’s home on July 5, 2020, found her body inside and arrested Barnes hours later.

A witness told police he saw a man dressed in black, baggy clothes and a mask holding a machete or ax was standing over Smith. The witness then ran away from the residence.

When police were in the area searching, a nearby homeowner told police he found what he believed to be an ax on his property. It was ultimately determined to be a mattock, a hand tool similar to a pickaxe, and had blood stains on it.

At the time of Smith’s death, authorities said Barnes was out on bond for a stalking charge involving Smith, but the charge was later dismissed.

Barnes had been wearing a GPS ankle monitor as a condition on his bond, court documents said, and officials received a tamper and proximity alert from the monitor the night of Smith’s death, meaning the bracelet had likely been removed.

When Olathe police questioned Barnes, officers said he showed no emotion when they told him Smith was dead.

Barnes allegedly told officers, “I’m sorry for her loss, but I really don’t give a f**k at this point.”

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13.

