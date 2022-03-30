KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 10 years without parole for selling an illegal firearm and methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent.

Jacob Richardson, 34, pleaded guilty on November 15, 2021 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Richardson admitted to selling the drug and assault rifle to an undercover Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent on August 10, 2020.

Richardson met the agent at a local park on a four-wheeler and the agent saw a pistol inside Richardson’s helmet when it was placed on the ground.

The agent said Richardson told them that he was recently released from prison and was part of the United Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi prison gang.

Richardson showed the agent pictures of the assault rifle before it was delivered by co-defendant Briam French.

They finished assembling the weapon at Richardson’s home where he told the agent he had more guns and drugs for sale.

While executing a search warrant on August 21, 2020, several more firearms were found along with body armor, grenades, five marijuana plants and nearly 300 grams of meth.

Co-defendant French is awaiting sentencing.

