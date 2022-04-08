KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man plead guilty Friday in the April 2021 deadly shooting of his accomplice during an Independence robbery.

Court records show Antonio D. Johnson plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.

Johnson was charged in May 2021, according to court documents.

On April 28, 2021, Independence officers responded to a home near S. Crescent Avenue and E. Wilson Road and determined that Johnson had attempted a home invasion robbery with another man, the victim of a deadly shooting, identified as Elijah Lockhart.

Johnson and Lockhart were confronted at the home and when Lockhart pointed at a weapon at a man inside the home, several shots were fired at Lockhart.

Johnson ran away from the scene was was later taken into custody.

Lockhart was found dead in the street a few doors away from the crime scene.

Johnson told police he and his accomplice planned on robbing those at the residence when a confrontation occurred and someone began firing shots.

A sentence hearing for Johnson is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

