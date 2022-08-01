KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bike ride turned disastrous for one local man.

Curtis Vanmeter was prepping for a milestone bike ride on his 60th birthday. Riding a bike is second nature for Vanmeter.

“It’s just great exercise,” he said.

Sometimes he rides in groups or rides by himself.

“I ride almost every day of the week.”

So training for the Ragbrai in Iowa this year was nothing he hasn’t done. But a new route on an early Sunday morning in June left him on crutches.

“I came into the Waldo area, and the hole just hit my front tire and I just fell over,” Vanmeter said. “What it did was it crushed the plateau, this part, and drove it down to the center of the leg. And so, when you look down my bone, there is a hole where there should’ve been a bone.”

The hole Vanmeter rode his bike into is off Wornall Road and 75th Street.

Vanmeter’s attorney, Josh Perkins, told FOX4 someone said plumbing work was being done outside and crews never came back to fill the hole.

Now, Vanmeter and his lawyer want to find the people responsible and have them pay for his injuries.

“That’s the frustrating part, to just leave those things out where people like me can get injured,” said Vanmeter.

FOX4 reached out to a Kansas City spokesperson. We were told to have Vanmeter fill out a claim.

Vanmeter’s attorney said he did hear back from a city investigator who acknowledged the claim and said it’s being investigated.

