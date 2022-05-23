KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was involved in a shootout in 2020 at a gas station pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to illegally possessing a firearm.

Tirrell M, Thompson, 31, admittedly that he was involved in a shoot-out at a gas station near 45th and The Paseo on May 6, 2020.

A federal marshal witnessed the shooting, in which Thompson pulled a Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, ducked behind his car, and shot back at another individual who was shooting at him.

The marshal also saw Thompson flee from the gas station in a silver vehicle.

Investigators said a police helicopter identified the fleeing car, which slowed down as Thompson tossed the handgun out of the car near 58th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Officers arrested Thompson and found the handgun, which had blood on it, in the area where Thompson had tossed it.

In addition, Thompson had two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest and a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Thompson could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.