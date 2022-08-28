CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez while he was in the lake.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the MSHP. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

