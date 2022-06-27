KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Joshua A. Brown, 38, could face 20 years in prison for the meth conspiracy that ran between September 1, 2018, to November 5, 2019.

Investigators said Brown was arrested on March 26, 2019, after he paid $5,000 to purchase meth from a co-defendant through a confidential police source.

Kansas City police arrested Brown in the parking lot of the apartment building where he made the purchase.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Brown was driving a stolen Volkswagen Jetta and had a loaded Smith and Wesson .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his waistband when he was taken into custody. The handgun also had been reported as stolen.

Officers searched the Jetta and found a red backpack that contained an Iver Johnson Arms .32-caliber revolver, an Arminius Titan Tiger.38-caliber revolver, and an Iver Johnson Arms .45-caliber revolver, all of which had been reported as stolen.

The backpack also contained a blue Nike bag with approximately 735.7 grams of pure methamphetamine and 23.7 grams of marijuana.

Brown told investigators he purchased whole kilograms of meth every few days. Brown then admitted he sold meth by the ounce and made $150 profit on each ounce sold.

Brown is among 16 suspects who have pleaded guilty in two separate indictments that resulted from this investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.