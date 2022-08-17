KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 51-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who operates a nonprofit agency has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsely claiming to employ convicted felons who were on federal court supervised release.

Michael A. Green pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of transferring a false identification document and one count of making false statements to a federal probation officer.

By pleading guilty, Green admitted that he told a federal probation officer on May 6, 2019, that Kansas City Community Source, Inc., a nonprofit corporation operated by Green, had hired the probation officer’s supervisee.

Kansas City Community Source purports to employ convicted felons after release from incarceration.

Various individuals under court-ordered supervision reported Kansas City Community Source as their employer in order to fulfill their employment obligations.

Green’s statements to the probation officer were false. The supervisee was never employed by Green or by Kansas City Community Source. Instead, Green created false pay stubs for a fee.

Green also admitted that he sold fake pay stubs to an individual for $50 each on Oct. 16, 2019. The individual wanted the fake pay stubs in order to rent an apartment.

Green also sold a false Texas driver’s license to the same individual for $800.

Under federal statutes, Green is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

