KC man pleads guilty to Felony Murder in February fatal intoxicated crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who fled from police and crashed into another vehicle killing the driver and injuring a 3-year-old passenger, has pleaded guilty to three felony counts and has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced 33-year-old Miguel Ayala pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Driving While Intoxicated.

Ayala was initially charged in February 2020 with Resisting Arrest and Driving While Intoxicated. A Jackson County Grand Jury later added the Murder 2nd Degree charge.

Ayala entered his guilty plea on Monday and was sentenced by a Jackson County judge.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 51st and Hedges in Kansas City on Feb. 19, 2020 and found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe. A woman there said he had attempted to strike her with the vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect, who refused to stop and sent police on a high-speed chase.

At 47th and Raytown Road, the suspect’s vehicle struck a gray 2005 BMW. The driver of the BMW was injured, as well as a 3-year-old child in the vehicle. The driver eventually died due to the the injuries from the crash.

Ayala acknowledged he had been drinking and a test of his blood showed an elevated alcohol level.