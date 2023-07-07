Picture of Wesley Palton from the Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man pleaded guilty this week to lesser charges in a deadly 2020 shooting.

Wesley Palton entered a guilty plea to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 18-year-old Mauricia Strother.

Palton was sentenced to 10 years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and 4 years on the armed criminal action charge, but the sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City police found Strother shot inside a car near East 80th Street and Michigan Avenue in May 2020. She died later at a local hospital.

According to court records, police linked the homicide to two other shootings, one at a victim’s family member’s home near 81st and Olive and another involving a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas. Shell casings matched at all three shooting scenes.

Witness testimony and video surveillance helped detectives identify Palton. They also identified a vehicle associated with Palton seen at the crime scene, court records said.