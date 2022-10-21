KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man pleaded guilty to his role in a massive drug conspiracy, involving at least two dozen people, that investigators linked to two murders.

Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, admitted working with others to distribute methamphetamine and launder drug money between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 1, 2018. He also admitted to having a gun while being a convicted felon, which is illegal.

Court documents show Ginnings distributed methamphetamine and used the drug money to pay for living expenses and more drugs.

Federal prosecutors said the drug-trafficking organization Ginnings worked for killed at least two people.

Other members of the organization kidnapped and beat James Hampton in August 2018. He was driven from St. Louis to Kansas City in the trunk of a car. They also kidnapped Brittanie Broyles, a woman who was with Hampton and witnessed his beating and kidnapping.

While prosecutors say Ginnings was not involved in the beating or kidnappings, he did transport Broyles after she was brought to Kansas City. At some point, someone other Ginnings shot and killed her.

Investigators also determined Ginnings burned Hampton’s car after he was murdered. In exchange for destroying the car, Ginnings, $5,000 drug debt was forgiven, according to court documents.

Ginnings is among 22 people who have pleaded guilty in this case.

Ginnings will be required to pay up to $4,160,000, which represents his proceeds from the drug-trafficking, according to federal court documents.

He also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years when he is sentenced at a future time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.