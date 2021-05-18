KC man posed as rideshare driver before sexually assaulting woman, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges after allegedly picking up a woman outside of a nightclub and sexually assaulting her.

Joel L. Farris, 30, is charged with felony sodomy or attempted sodomy in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, the victim was leaving a nightclub near 38th and Main Streets in the early morning hours of May 2 when she entered a vehicle she believed to be a rideshare that she had ordered.

Instead, prosecutors say Farris lied to the victim and told her he was the driver. He then drove west on 39th Street and placed his hand on the victim’s thigh, causing the victim to become uncomfortable.

The victim sent a text message to a witness in the case saying, “SOS call me please.” When the witness was on the phone, they heard the victim telling the suspect to pull over because she was going to vomit.

When the suspect pulled over, the victim ran from the car, but Farris allegedly grabbed her by the neck and attempted to sexually assault her before she was able to get away.

Police were eventually able to identify Farris as the suspect through surveillance video. The victim also identified Farris through a line up.

Farris is being held in the Jackson County jail on $150,000 bond.