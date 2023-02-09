INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who attempted to rob an Independence restaurant with a fake gun, but was stopped when employees fought back, was sentenced in federal court for the robbery.

Bryan C. Byers was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On July 13, 2022, Byers pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

According to court records, Byers robbed Lucky Buffet off S. Noland Road in Independence, on Feb. 21, 2022.

Byers, armed with what appeared to be a Glock handgun, approached two restaurant employees who were working near the sushi station in the restaurant.

Investigators later learned the upper portion of the apparent handgun was an actual Glock, but the lower portion was from an airsoft pistol and was not designed to fire.

Byers pointed the apparent handgun at the two employees, who later told officers they feared for their lives, and told them they had five seconds to give him the cash from the cash register or he would kill them, according to court records.

The employees opened the register drawer and Byers began taking money from the register. One of the employees grabbed the apparent handgun from Byers and both employees began fighting with Byers. Byers attempted to get away but was restrained until police arrived.

During the altercation, restaurant employees threw plates of food at Byers and repeatedly hit him with a chair to keep him from getting away.

Byers, who was on the floor of the restaurant when officers arrived, was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police officers found approximately $873 scattered on the floor of the restaurant.