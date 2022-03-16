KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced for the deadly stabbing in November 2020 of 35-year-old Daniel Atkinson outside of a halfway house in the city’s northeast.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Trever A. Young to 20 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on Nov. 5, 2020 to a reported stabbing near N. Monroe Avenue and Gardner Avenue.

Officers found a victim, later identified as Atkison, who was suffering from apparent trauma. He later died at a hospital of his injuries.

A witness provided suspect description and name and his direction on foot.

Officers took Young into custody soon after. He had apparent blood on his clothing an a knife that appeared to be bloody.

Witnesses described for police how Young punched or stabbed the victim in the stomach.

