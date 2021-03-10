KC man sentenced for $6 million Ponzi scheme, $16,000 travel fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs has sentenced Matthew R. Peterson, 51 of Kansas City, Mo., to eight years and one month in federal prison without parole.

Along with the sentence, Peterson is ordered to pay $2,516,010 in restitution to his victims.

Peterson plead guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering on Sept. 10, 2020.

From 2012 to 2016, Peterson operated an investment fraud scheme, he admitted. He persuaded at least 37 victims to invest about $6 million into sports bets.

He lied about being a sports betting expert and created fabricated spreadsheets, financial statements and reports showing large returns.

About $3.3 million of the funds he received from newer investors were used to pay older investors which he fraudulently represented as profits.

Peterson used approximately $565,000 of investor money on luxurious vacations, personal gambling, retail, cars, credit card payments, a house and cash withdrawals totaling near $90,000.

His Ponzi scheme cost numerous victims between $1,000 and $100,000. One investor, identified as T.C., went into business with Peterson and withdrew his full 401(k) retirement account. Peterson also opened an American Express card with T.C.’s personal information without his knowledge. Financial institutions and credit card companies incurred a loss of nearly $500,000.

In addition, Peterson ran a fraud travel scheme within his church community.

He owned and operated AIS Travel, which was supposed to be a discount travel agency. He attempted to have his pastors promote his services to the church community members, but his request was denied.

Instead, they said they would use his services for staff travel.

In November of 2016, Peterson convinced the church staff to host their retreat in Cancun, Mexico. He received over $16,000 for the 20 person group to travel and stay in Cancun. When they arrived at the airport, they learned that no tickets or rooms had been reserved.

