KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 46-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday for the 2018 deadly shooting of the mother of his three children.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Damon Kerr to 24 years in prison on his second-degree murder conviction and three years on armed criminal action. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently.

A Jackson County jury found Kerr guilty of those charges in a trial that concluded in early March.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on Nov. 25, 2018, to the 3400 block of East 54th Street on a reported shooting.

Officers found the victim, Donna McKeown, in the front seat of a Dodge Avenger. She had been shot in the neck. She was later declared dead at the hospital.

According to court documents from 2019, Kerr told police he had gone out to the car and talked to McKeown. He claimed he walked back inside and then heard a gunshot.

Kerr denied shooting McKeown even after he was told there was no evidence she shot herself in the car.