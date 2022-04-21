KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 deadly shooting of 17-year-old Deontae Campbell.

Tracy French was found guilty in February after a jury trial of involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

French was sentenced on Thursday by a Jackson County judge.

According to court records, police responded on April 5, 2019, to the area of East 63rd Street and the Paseo regarding a shooting.

Officers found Campbell, who was driving a vehicle, and another 17-year-old victim in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. The passenger said they had just left the Landing Mall area when French began shooting at their car.

Campbell was hit and lost control of the vehicle. The passenger attempted to control it but the vehicle struck a building. Surveillance video showed French getting out of a vehicle and raising his hand as if he was pointing a gun. Then the victims’ vehicle is shown crashing into the building.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

French’s DNA was found on a cellphone recovered at the crime scene.

In May, when police went to arrest French, he attempted to flee on foot.

