KC man sentenced to 12 years in April 2020 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 12 years on Friday in the fatal shooting that occurred in April 2020.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Caylon D. Dudley, 26, was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for fatally shooting 18-year-old Damen Taylor.

On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Dudley to 12 years on the Voluntary Manslaughter and five years on the Armed Criminal Action conviction. In addition, the judge set those sentences to run concurrently.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of East 39th Street on April 1st, 2020. Police learned that Taylor had already been transported to the hospital by family members, who later died.

Witness told police Dudley, and Taylor had been fighting before the shooting occurred. Dudley said he pulled the weapon when Taylor started hitting Dudley’s brothers.