KC Man sentenced to 20 years for seven armed robberies across KC metro, Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kanas City, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to commit a series of armed robberies at area businesses.

According to U.S. attorney, Timothy Garrison, 49-year-old Aaron Fisher was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

On June 16, 2020, Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, seven counts of armed robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Fisher was arrested on April 5, 2018, when Kansas City, Mo., police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop while he was driving a stolen 2017 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle had been seen on surveillance footage from several of the robberies.

Fisher fled from police in the vehicle, until it became disabled then tried to run on foot until he was arrested. His co-defendant who was in the car at the time was also was arrested.

Fisher and a co-defendant committed several armed robberies and one attempted robbery of businesses between Dec. 20, 2017, and April 2, 2018. These robberies occurred in Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Independence, Raytown, North Kansas City, Grain Valley, and Lathrop, and in Overland Park.

Fisher committed at least five robberies by himself, four with his co-defendant. In each of the robberies, they were armed with a black revolver and stole money.

Fisher admitted to each of the armed robberies he was charged with.