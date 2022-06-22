KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting in July 2020.

Glenn Rucker, 39, shot and killed Sharon Heifner-Douglas near East Red Bridge and Bennington. Heifner-Douglas was riding an ATV at the time. She lived about a half mile from the crime scene.

According to court records, witnesses told police an SUV pulled up next to Heifner-Douglas, and her ATV, and shot her several times.

Investigators matched the vehicle to one Rucker owned. They found a gun in the SUV. A gun expert matched the the shell casings at the homicide to the gun. DNA taken from the vehicle’s steering wheel and the trigger of the handgun were linked to Rucker.

Detectives also determined Rucker called 911 the night of the shooting and said he shot a woman on her four-wheeler.

