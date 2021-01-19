KC man shot, killed in Warrensburg parking lot was followed from club

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Kansas City man is dead after he was followed, confronted and shot in a parking lot on January 17, according to a statement from the Warrensburg Police Department.

Marcus A. Brown, 22, was killed early Sunday morning in Warrensburg, police stated.

Police were called at 12:22 a.m. to the Western Missouri Medical Center to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, Brown was already dead.

Two men with Brown told police that they were at Bodie’s Bar earlier, attending a party called “One Ratchet Battle of The Midwest party,” according to the statement. They said they left the party and were followed by several other males to a parking lot in the northwest corner of Washington and Pine Street, a block away.

Brown and the group of men started fighting. That’s when he was shot.

Then men who followed Brown fled on foot.

Police ask anyone with information about the party or the homicide to call the Warrensburg Police Department at (660)747-9133.