KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to recovery takes some people a long way from home.

One Jackson County, Missouri native remains in intensive care in Nevada, more than a week after a sudden fall that resulted in him breaking every bone in his face.

Brittnee Pinkerton remembers the ambulance ride, and preparing to say goodbye in a moment of grief, not realizing what had caused her husband, Sean, to collapse.

The couple was in Lake Tahoe, Nevada to attend the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament, where Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce teed it up against other celebrities.

Family members say Sean Pinkerton, who hails from Grain Valley, suffered a brain aneurysm, and without warning, fell with no way to break his fall. Instead, he fell directly on his face, breaking every bone. Medical websites indicate the human face has 14 key bones.

“He understands it’s a very long journey. We are literally taking it one day at a time,” Brittnee Pinkerton said.

Since the fall, Pinkerton has endured two surgeries, and he’ll remain in a Reno intensive care unit for at least three weeks.

Pinkerton’s loved ones said his jaw is wired shut, and he’s sedated. He even missed his birthday on July 20th while he was stuck in the hospital.

“He’s very lucky to be alive. Right now, we are working on healing,” Britnee Pinkerton added.

“He is so strong,” Terri Nickel, Pinkerton’s mother-in-law, said. ”I tell him every day we’re at the hospital. I’m like — you are doing so good. Today is such a great day. You have to keep fighting for you.”

When Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard about this, he tracked down Pinkerton’s GoFundMe page, and donated $5,000 to assist with medical expenses. Britnee Pinkerton said one of Mahomes’ agents reached out to her online.

Pinkerton’s family is planning a birthday party when he returns to the Kansas City metro.

He and his family cheer for the Chiefs, and knowing they have players supporting this recovery helps drive him to get better so he can come home.