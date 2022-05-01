KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is urging drivers to pay more attention on the road, especially for motorcycles.

Mark Cottman says his friend, Kevin Dixon, was riding his motorcycle in Belton when he was he hit and left for dead.

Cottman and Dixon both share a love for the open road on their motorcycles.

The two are even in a motorcycle club together.

“Yeah, Kevin and I really close, sorry this is kind of emotional,” Cottman said.

It’s emotional because his friend has been in the hospital since April 22.

Cottman says the crash left Dixon with a bad head injury and broken bones.

“They had to remove a piece of his skull, to relieve some pressure that was building up. Thursday morning, he had surgery on his collarbone and it was broken in four places. He’s got some broken or fractured ribs. Both his tibia and fibula, and above his ankle were broken and several bones in his foot.”

Despite the pain, Cottman says Dixon is talking and in good spirits, even making jokes about breaking out of the hospital. “

“He keeps asking his buddies to punch them out. Now we’re gonna listen to his wife.”

As Dixon recovers, Cottman urges drivers to not only watch out for the motorcycles on the road, but to be more attentive.

“It’s that time of the year, please pay attention to your surroundings. That’s the biggest thing, to put your cell phone down and pay attention to your surroundings.”

Cottman has started a GoFundMe page to help the Dixon family with medical expenses. Here’s how you can help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/y5jsq9-help-the-dixons