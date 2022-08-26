KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are now investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

Kansas City officers responded to a person with a weapon making threats near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue Tuesday night.

Investigators found 29-year-old William L. Pearson lying near the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was originally just a death investigation, but it’s now considered a homicide. This is Kansas City’s 109th homicide of 2022. At this point in 2021, there had been 100 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information that can help police solve Pearson’s homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.