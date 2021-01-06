KC mayor, activists split over prosecutor hiring of former KCPD sergeant for use-of-force reviews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has a new employee.

A former veteran Kansas City police sergeant is joining the office to investigate use of force and possible wrongful conviction cases.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker hired former Sgt. Tony Sanders who served on the force for 28 years.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who has been outspoken about reforms within the justice system, said he’s pleased by the move.

“I think most of us live in a world where there’s an in between where we say, you know, we recognize the need and the importance for law enforcement. But we also recognize accountability,” Lucas said.

“And I think what you’re seeing from an office like that is just something about accountability, which every police officer I’ve talked to says they want, and I think it will help our community long term.”

Some activists have a different view, including Sheryl Ferguson, the founder of It’s Time 4 Change.



“We’ve been complaining; we’ve been protesting; we’ve been talking about the fact that police can’t investigate the police,” Ferguson said.

Peters Baker said the hire is in response to last year’s protests and calls for reform. She hopes Sanders will help build the community’s trust with the justice system and law enforcement.



“In order for us to understand what their force tactics are, we do need to know someone that’s well trained in it. So, in that point, I get it. But I’m still hoping that she has within that community members,” Ferguson said.



FOX4 reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for comment on the hire but did not hear back.

Sanders has already started his new position.