KC mayor delivers autographed gift from President Biden to KCATA workers

President Joe Biden greets Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife Teresa, left, and Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas, front left, as he arrives at Kansas City International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. At right is Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., who flew on Air Force One(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after President Joe Biden visited Kansas City to talk about how his Build Back Better plan will improve the country, Mayor Quinton Lucas delivered a gift of appreciation from the Commander in Chief.

Biden traveled to Kansas City Wednesday to talk about the need for infrastructure improvements across the country. The $2 trillion deal also includes money to lower the costs of prescription drugs and child care while expanding affordable housing.

Democrats say they’re ready to get the bill passed in the Senate by Christmas.

Biden hoped to drum up support for the deal by delivering a speech at the Kansas City Transportation Authority.

Following yesterday’s visit, President Biden was kind enough to autograph a specially made #46 sign as a thank you to Kansas City’s workers who helped facilitate the trip and keep our city moving each and every day. I was honored to deliver it to them and share my appreciation! pic.twitter.com/TtwG813dG0 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 9, 2021

Thursday, Mayor Lucas returned to the KCATA. He dropped off a specially-made 46 highway sign that Biden autographed. It’s the #46 because Biden is the 46th President of the United States.