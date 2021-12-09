KC mayor delivers autographed gift from President Biden to KCATA workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after President Joe Biden visited Kansas City to talk about how his Build Back Better plan will improve the country, Mayor Quinton Lucas delivered a gift of appreciation from the Commander in Chief.
Biden traveled to Kansas City Wednesday to talk about the need for infrastructure improvements across the country. The $2 trillion deal also includes money to lower the costs of prescription drugs and child care while expanding affordable housing.
Democrats say they’re ready to get the bill passed in the Senate by Christmas.
Biden hoped to drum up support for the deal by delivering a speech at the Kansas City Transportation Authority.
Thursday, Mayor Lucas returned to the KCATA. He dropped off a specially-made 46 highway sign that Biden autographed. It’s the #46 because Biden is the 46th President of the United States.