KC mayor gives a little leeway to restaurants, bars with clarification on closing time restriction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s mayor is making a clarification on the COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars, giving them a little more time to finish serving dine-in customers.

Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, said restaurant staff can now take orders up to 10 p.m. but must have all customers out of the building by 11 p.m.

Previously, Kansas City restaurants were required to close for dine-in service by 10 p.m. under the city’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for Mayor Quinton Lucas said in order to remain consistent with neighboring jurisdictions, Kansas City has “only clarified that the 10 p.m. restriction means that no food or drink shall be served after 10 p.m., and that patrons can finish their visit in a reasonable amount of time.”

Restaurants and bars will not be able to take orders or sell drinks after 10 p.m., but it will give customers more time to finish their meals.

Carryout, drive-thru and delivery services can continue past 10 p.m.

In a letter to Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association members, Teel called this “a much needed step in the right direction.”

Restaurants and bars are still limited to 50% capacity under Kansas City’s restrictions, and dine-in customers must be seated at all times with 6 feet of distance between groups. Masks are required when anyone is not actively eating or drinking.

The news comes one day after Independence created its own COVID-19 guidelines, allowing its restaurants and bars to continue serving until midnight — instead of closing dine-in service at 10 p.m. like Jackson County’s order requires.