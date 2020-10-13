KC mayor, health department hold first town hall meeting for new project to reduce crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Dr. Marvia Jones, the Kansas City Health Department’s violence prevention and policy manager, hosted a town hall Monday to fight what they call an epidemic.

The Reform Project is the latest initiative to reduce crime in Kansas City.

The four pillars of this new program are prevention, intervention, enforcement and administrative reform. Monday’s discussion focused on prevention.

Kansas City police investigated the city’s 148th and 149th homicides Monday, still well on pace to shatter the all-time record. It comes in a year when Kansas City police, like other departments across the nation, have faced criticism.

But Lucas said the “Blueprint for Violence” is a lot more complex than just how big of a budget the police department has.

“This isn’t just a police community relations conversation, which we have a lot of in Kansas City. This isn’t just a conversation about homicides,” Lucas said.

“Bringing safety to our community has to begin with what are prevention strategies. How do you reduce domestic violence? How do you get the guns off the streets?” said Bill Drummond, an activist for community safety.

Town hall speakers pointed to homelessness and lack of upward mobility leading to crime.

“You come out to take your children to school and there’s some strange man sleeping next to your door,” said Houston DaFoe, an advocate for the homeless.

Lucas says they’ll look at other issues like street lights and conflict resolution as they continue the work of KC NOVA.

“Today is about the root causes. Today is about listening to folks in neighborhoods who say we have to make sure we are invested in prevention,” Lucas said.

But participants agreed it’s going to take a community effort for this crime fighting effort to have greater results than the host of others that have preceded it.

“These steps are baby steps, but they are steps that if we put feet and legs to them and we work together on them, we can make them happen,” said Lamar Vickers with Keeping Communities on Guard.

One community stakeholder who wasn’t in attendance Monday was the police department. Lucas said they will be involved in later meetings as conversations shift to intervention, enforcement and administrative reform.