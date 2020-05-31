KC mayor issues curfew following night of violent protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is issuing a curfew at multiple locations across the city following protests Saturday night in the Country Club Plaza that turned violent.

Lucas said the curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and end at 6 a.m. Monday.

The locations for the curfew are the Plaza, Westport, Central Business District and city parks.

Lucas advised if you do not live in the area of these locations, to simply stay away during curfew hours.

The protests Saturday night was in response to the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. On Friday, former Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, was charged in his murder.

What started out as peaceful quickly turned violent as a few dozen people began throwing rocks and frozen bottles at officers and businesses. Multiple officers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police said there were 85 people arrested and significant damage to businesses on the Plaza.

Nearly every officer was hit by a rock or frozen water bottle, according to police.

Lucas spoke with FOX4 Sunday and said the people causing the chaos Saturday night, was just a few people among the many trying to peacefully protest and that violence takes away from the real message people are trying to spread.

Protests initially broke out in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death but have since spread across the nation in the days since.