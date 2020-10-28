KC mayor joins in on high-flying fun to urge metro residents to vote in upcoming election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took civic engagement to new heights.

He visited the University of Missouri-Kansas City for a good cause: encouraging people to vote.

A few weeks ago, Mujahid Abdulrahim and Travis Fields, who are UMKC engineering professors and also pilots, decided they wanted to spell out “vote” in the sky as a way to urge people to cast their ballots this fall.

But this week, instead of the pilots drawing the flight plan, Lucas drew four versions of the word “vote” and made a Twitter poll to determine which one they would fly.

Style 1, a cursive font and the most difficult of the four, won by a landslide.

So Tuesday morning, Fields and Abdulrahim flew the pattern, then they invited Lucas to take a turn at the flight path — but this time in UMKC’s state-of-the-art flight simulator.

Lucas said being in the cockpit was a amazing, new experience.

“I, you know, like many have flown, sometimes even on a few smaller planes, but I haven’t flown them myself, and so it’s very different being the pilot rather than being the passenger,” Lucas said.

Although the mayor’s flight pattern fell short of the professionals’, they said it did accomplish its goal of raising awareness about the upcoming election.

“Maybe somebody’s watching this on Channel 4 tonight and says, ‘You know what, yeah, I think I will go vote,’ and that’s all we’re trying to do,” Lucas said. “That’s the message that I think is important to get out.”

Civic engagement is important to Abdulrahim, too, because his parents immigrated from Syria in 1978 in search of for political freedom.

“It would be such an honor to have had an effect on democracy,” he said. “Like democracy is such a huge machine and you talk about these ‘Get Out the Vote’ drives, we try to do something non-standard.”

Fields and Abdulrahim plan to share this flight path tool with pilots across the country in hopes that more join in.