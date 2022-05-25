KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the city level, elected officials in the Kansas City area are reacting as information continues coming out following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In Kansas City, local leaders are looking into what they can do, if anything, related to gun laws. Mayor Quinton Lucas has lined up a number of meetings investigating that topic.

One of those meetings is happening Thursday, bringing together mayors from other major cities to brainstorm what tools they have and what ordinances they’re able to craft in response to this most recent school shooting.

Lucas is a new dad. Through that lens he is viewing the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, monitoring developments like most many of constituents Tuesday, through social media.

“I think being a new father tells me this. I’m not going to have my child be the sacrifice for the ‘Good guy with a Gun’ mission. My child is not going to be the sacrifice for NRA-led politics,” Lucas said.

“What I don’t want to do is drop my kid off at daycare or at school and say ‘Well, you know, the odds are nothing bad happens but maybe today’s the day.’ And I think more and more American parents, more and more Kansas City parents wake up with that reality after one of these incidents,” Lucas said.

It’s for that reason he’s exploring options – also meeting today with organizations offering mental health services, looking into how intervention can happen before tragedy.

Third District Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson is also thinking about the city response.

“It’s a situation where you do feel that there is no hope. But we also need to be encouraged by the people-power that we have – and to have the energy to elect individuals who believe in common sense gun laws,” Robinson said.

“It’s a multi-pronged approach and it does require a municipal response,” Robinson said.

Lucas points to some success in this realm.

“Here in Kansas City we passed an ordinance about guns in the hands of minors and domestic abusers. How do we step up enforcement? That has not been pre-empted or challenged by the state,” Lucas said.