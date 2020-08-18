KC Mayor Lucas announces 4 finalists for city manager, predicted to start Jan. 2021

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas announced four finalists for the open city manager job, laying out a final process that he predicted would end in the new hire starting early in 2021.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the four finalists were narrowed down from a pool of more than 50 candidates. Lucas and the City Council will interview each finalist in person in late September, conduct follow-up meetings and negotiations in October and aim have the chosen candidate start on Jan. 4

“There is no greater decision for us to make than the hire of a smart, dedicated, and creative City Manager,” Lucas said in the statement. “I look forward to appointing someone Kansas Citians can be proud of for years to come.”

The city manager position opened up when Troy Schulte announced his retirement after a decade at the position. His contract was set to expire this past February.

Here are the four finalists, as described in the statement:

Milton Dohoney Jr., Assistant City Manager, City of Phoenix, Arizona: Milton Dohoney currently serves as Assistant City Manager for the City of Phoenix and is responsible for Police, Fire, Law, Government Relations, Human Resources, and Emergency Management. Prior to that, Mr. Dohoney worked for seven years as city manager of Cincinnati, more than three years as chief administrative officer for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government in Kentucky, and he held a variety of positions with the City of Louisville, Kentucky, including Assistant Community Services Director, Chief Administrative Officer and Public Safety Director. Mr. Dohoney earned his Master of Personnel Management/Human Resources Degree from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Indiana University Southeast.

Janice Jackson, Janice Allen Jackson and Associates, LLC, Augusta, Georgia: Janice Jackson currently serves as Principal for Janice Allen Jackson and Associates, LLC, a management consulting firm that provides services to local governments, higher education, construction and nonprofit organizations. Prior local government management experience includes serving as Administrator of the Augusta-Richmond County, Georgia consolidated government, Assistant County Manager of Mecklenburg County (Charlotte), North Carolina, and City Manager of Albany, Georgia. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and a Master of Public Policy Degree from Duke University.

Kevin Jackson, Deputy City Manager, City of Long Beach, California: Kevin Jackson currently serves as Deputy City Manager of Long Beach, California, overseeing Government and Community Relations and assisting with general oversight of the City’s operations. Prior local government experience includes serving as Neighborhood Services Director in Champaign, Illinois, Neighborhood Partnership Administrator in Glendale, Arizona, and as a project manager and inspector for the Neighborhood Services Department with the City of Phoenix, Arizona. Mr. Jackson received his Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Psychology and Sociology and his Master of Public Administration Degree from Arizona State University.

Brian Platt, City Manager, Jersey City, New Jersey: Brian Platt currently serves as City Manager for Jersey City, New Jersey. He previously served as Jersey City’s first Chief Innovation Officer and established the City’s Office of Innovation in 2015. His previous work experience includes management consulting with McKinsey & Company and serving as a kindergarten teacher with Teach for America. Mr. Platt earned his Master of Public Administration Degree at Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy at Emory University.

