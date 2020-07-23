KC Mayor Lucas introduces anti-doxing bill to protect police from online harassment

Picture of Mayor Quinton Lucas with police during protests on the Plaza.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officers will get another level of protection against a form of online harassment called “doxing,” Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Twitter.

Doxing is described as the “unlawful posting of certain information over the internet,” like addresses, family names, social security numbers and other personal data, “intending to cause great bodily harm or death, or threatening to cause great bodily harm or death to such person,” according to Missouri law.

The state punishment for doxing is a class C misdemeanor, which could require up to 15 days in jail and up to a $700 fine, according to Missouri courts.

Lucas posted the new city ordinance on Twitter on July 23, stating that the law mirrors the state law. Making it a city ordinance will allow local prosecutors to process cases.

The ordinance applies only to “public servants,” listed as including legislators, jurors, members of the judiciary and law enforcement officers. Lucas tweeted that the ordinance is limited because the state law is limited, but he is open to further including other types of residents.

The ordinance is being introduced and will require a vote from the City Council to be come law.

The announcement comes after increased scrutiny and outcry against law enforcement across the nation and in Kansas City.

Also in Missouri, outcry over an officer-involved shooting of a Sedalia woman prompted what the Pettis County sheriff described as a “criminal element among us.” The sheriff alleged that one deputy had been harassed and threatened with “serious assault,” with his name and picture circulating on social media.

Mayor Lucas has maintained a stance of both sympathy toward protesters and support for police efforts. He pushed for striking marijuana possession from the city code, and he has advocated for local control of the police department.

In the same thread, Lucas scolded protesters after some vandalized a police memorial. He also stands in support of Operation LeGend, a federal effort to crack down on violence in the city.

Saturday I met with families of police officers. Among concerns expressed was “doxing" of law enforcement officers' addresses and contact info, which means sharing personal information with malicious intent. I am introducing an ordinance today to criminalize such actions. pic.twitter.com/qGiEJr0wog — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 23, 2020

