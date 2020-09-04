KC Mayor Lucas reacts to news of fake Black professor after realizing they went to school together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has acknowledged that he went to the same school as a professor from the KC area who recently admitted that she faked being Black for decades.

“Yes, Jessica graduated a few years ahead of me,” Lucas wrote on Twitter. “She was interesting back then, but it is really surprising she’s tried to pass as Black for 20 years.”

Jessica A. Krug, an associate professor at George Washington University, revealed in a blog post on Thursday, Sept. 3, that she had lied about being a Black woman for most of her life. She pretended that her lineage came from North Africa and the Caribbean. However, she actually hails from a Jewish family in the Kansas City area, according to her blog.

Krug called her own actions “the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation,” and she called herself a “cultural leech.” She blamed longstanding mental health issues for her choices.

A picture from The Barstow School’s 1999 year book shows Krug and Lucas posing for a group called the StuPac. The club was apparently focused on political debate.

“One of the stranger person-in-your-yearbook-photo-did-this stories I’ve stumbled upon,” Lucas said in the tweet. “Her apology in reflection is warranted.”

