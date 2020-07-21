KC Mayor Lucas recommends schools delay, but has no intention of keeping buildings closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced recommendations for KC schools, including a delayed start to school till after Labor Day.

“We’re recommending that our schools start after Labor Day, no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 8,” Lucas said.

Lucas also recommended that the level of precaution increases with the age of the students, recognizing that older students will be better able to comply with social distancing and distance learning practices.

However, the mayor stressed that his announcement was on city recommendations. He said he has no plans to issue mandates, saying each school district should make a decision that is best for them. In doing so, he said that the city would not mandate school closures.

“There is no broad plan for us to close school buildings if we can avoid it,” Lucas said. “We have no intention… to more broadly close all schools in Kansas City, Missouri as we saw last spring.”

Lucas called on county leadership to help with funding for each district’s reopening plans. He also encouraged more outdoor activities in learning and sports training. He said there’s a distinct difference in virus spread between indoor and outdoor activities.

Director of Health for the City of Kansas City, said there are reasons to be hopeful that in-person learning can still take place.

“We’re hoping that [more people wearing masks] will slow down the rate of increase of this disease,” Dr. Archer said. “We’re seeing most of our transmission to kids coming from adults… not kid to kid spread or kid to adult spread, so that’s part of why we believe that, particularly for the younger grade levels, we’re much more likely to be successful at keeping them in-class instruction.”

He said delaying until after Labor Day will help give them a better understanding of where the coronavirus trend is going.