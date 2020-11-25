KC Mayor Lucas to propose relief for service industry, small businesses amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is set to announce a proposal aimed at providing financial relief for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucas will make the announcement at 12:30 p.m. today, Nov. 25, addressing woes of the service industry and other small businesses.

Businesses across the metro have dealt with significant money problems due to fears of contracting the virus and restrictions put in place by local and state government leaders. Those issues have only grown in recent weeks as the virus has increased its spread.

New COVID-19 health restrictions took effect in Kansas City on Nov. 20. Counties across the metro implemented similar restrictions, which closes bars and restaurants earlier than peak hours and further limits gatherings.

Similar to the metro, communities across the country have cracked down on the massive rise in cases, many adding their own restrictions.

U.S. unemployment rose last week for a second straight week to 778,000 claims, evidence that the economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge.