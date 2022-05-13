WASHINGTON — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin are getting some facetime with President Biden.

The two leaders are attending a White House Public Safety Roundtable with other mayors and police leaders from across the country.

Lucas said they will share ideas and plans on how to improve public safety along with other issues facing U.S. cities.

The mayor will speak during the roundtable that begins at 12 p.m. CT.

They also plan to discuss how funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is helping communities reach different goals.

