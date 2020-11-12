KC Mayor splits from Missouri governor on new guidance for student quarantines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is diverging from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on guidelines regarding when a student should quarantine due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“Based upon the advice of our Health Director and given the increasing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our community, we respectfully cannot recommend schools in Kansas City follow the updated non-quarantine guidance shared from Jefferson City today,” Lucas said in a statement.

Just hours before the mayor’s rebuttal, Gov. Parson loosened the state recommendation that say when a student should quarantine.

The new guidance states people don’t need to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tests positive if everyone is wearing a face mask. Instead, those individuals should self-monitor for any changes or symptoms.

If either of the parties is not wearing a mask at the time of contact, those who have not tested positive should still quarantine, the guidance states. Everyone is still encouraged to wear masks.

“Masks continue to be one of the best ways to slow the spread of this virus, and I hope the governor’s acknowledgment of their benefit will encourage more to wear them,” Lucas stated. “Still, masks are not a substitute for proper quarantine measures in schools or elsewhere—particularly as we’ve seen a concerning spike in cases over the past several months.”

