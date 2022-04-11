WASHINGTON — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will join President Joe Biden at the White House Monday afternoon.

The event will focus on preventing gun violence, something Mayor Lucas has promised to do everything in his power to do while in office. Monday’s event is expected to begin at 1:15 p.m. CT.

“I am proud to stand with President Biden in the fight against gun violence in our communities. I will be at the White House today as @POTUS shares with national and local leaders and law enforcement officials his plans to make our cities and towns safer,” Lucas tweeted Monday morning.

Lucas is the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Criminal and Social Justice Committee.

He is also co-chair of the Mayors Against Illegal Guns group. The organization is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, a group largely financed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Everytown joined Kansas City to recently successfully sue Jimenez Arms and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The lawsuit argued the the two organizations allowed illegally sold guns to come into Kansas City.

The Biden Administration has already announced steps to toughen penalties on gun stores that break the law. It also ordered the ATF to institute a zero tolerance policy for dealers who violate certain gun laws.

