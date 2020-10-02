KC mayor tours deteriorating Northeast neighborhood with residents trying to revitalize it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mayor Quinton Lucas took to the streets Thursday evening, touring a neighborhood in the Historic Northeast that has a history with crime.

Robert Ontman’s family has called the Lykins neighborhood home for three generations. The father of six has seen the area deteriorate over the years.

“We’ve had murders, rape, gunshots, everything you can imagine we’ve had,” Ontman said.

That same crime has also been a driving for Ontman, who’s also president of the Lykins Neighborhood Association, and other residents to cleanup their neighborhood.

“It’s our neighborhood,” he said. “It’s our responsibility, and we’re determined we’re going to revitalize.”

On Thursday, Lucas and other city leaders got to see those efforts firsthand as residents led them on a walking tour through the area.

“We identify where the problem is and try to find a positive solution that works for everybody,” Ontman explained.

Neighbors pointed out blighted properties, prostitution and drug hotspots, as well as areas of new development and the potential for it.

The tour came a day after Lucas announced a new comprehensive crime prevention plan. The community-based approach focuses on prevention, intervention, enforcement and administrative reform.

“Really what this whole reform project is about is the idea that it takes all of us,” Lucas said. “It’s not just a policing issue. It’s a neighborhood improvement, the housing we have. It’s parks investments, working with the planning department and public works on the right issues.”

Lucas believes walking through neighborhoods, learning the challenges residents face and how they’re working to fix them are steps that can help address the city’s increasing crime rate, which is on track to surpass last year’s numbers.

“What I heard today was, ‘We already have a lot of things so help us with what we’re doing now,’” Lucas said. “That’s the way I think you make a real difference. You help people better their own communities, and that’s how you start to see tangible results.”

Ontman said his neighborhood is changing for the better, but he added that having leaders who support and understand their needs, so they can continue to make positive change, is paramount.

“You cannot know what things are like if you’re not there to experience it,” he said.

There are several walking tours and town halls scheduled in the coming weeks. Find more information here.