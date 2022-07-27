KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former medical spa owner pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to providing illegal treatments to patients, leading to injuries.

Richard B. Smith III, 46, of Shawnee, Kansas, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of receiving misbrand drugs and one count of receiving adulterated devices. Both were delivered for pay with the intent to defraud or mislead.

Smith owned and operated Tap and Blade, located at 7208 Wornall Road, Suite 206, in Kansas City, offering and providing Tap and Blade medical services, such as injections of prescription drugs, including Botox, and prescription devices to enhance facial features, including Juvederm Ultra 3.

Smith admitted that he obtained Botox and Juvederm Ultra 3 over the internet and without a prescription from a website in China.

In addition, Smith purchased the products from Alibaba.com because the foreign products were cheaper, which allowed him to lower his cost compared to his competitors and helped him gain more customers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations began investigating the spa in December 2020 based on information that multiple patients suffered injuries after receiving treatment.

Agents executed a search warrant on April 7, 2021, and found boxes of Juvederm Ultra 3 as well as three syringes filled with Botox.

Smith admitted he never told his patients he was using foreign prescription drugs and devices that had not been approved by the FDA. Smith estimated he treated approximately 50-60 customers.

At least 10 patients suffered bodily injury after being treated with Juvederm Ultra 3.

The business was operated from January 1, 2018, to April 30, 2021.

Prior to opening Tap and Blade, Smith practiced injections on honeydew fruit, fake heads and fake skins, but there was never a doctor associated with the business to oversee the procedures.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office and could face up to 6 years in federal prison.